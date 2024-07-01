Chesterfield care home resident receives birthday surprise from her idol, Daniel O'Donnell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brimington Care Home in Chesterfield, part of Aurem Care, organised a heart-warming surprise for one of its residents, Kathleen Carline, in celebration of her 85th birthday.

Kathleen, a devoted fan of Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell for more than 30 years, received a personal video message from the star himself, wishing her a happy birthday.

Kathleen's journey with Daniel O'Donnell has been filled with memorable moments. Her admiration for him began when she first saw him perform on television. From that day on, Kathleen attended every concert possible, often dragging her late husband, Keith, along for the experience.

Their dedication to seeing Daniel perform knew no bounds, with many nights spent queuing in all weather conditions to secure tickets. Kathleen and her friends would brave snow, hail, and wind, wrapped in sleeping bags and blankets, waiting for the box office to open, making new friends among the late night club revellers.

Kathleen and the team from the home celebrate

Their love for Daniel extended beyond concerts. Kathleen and Keith often travelled to Donegal, Ireland, to stay at Daniel’s hotel, where they would sing and dance the night away with him and his family. Over the years, Kathleen became well-acquainted with Daniel, who would always make time to chat and take photos with her after his performances.

When Keith passed away last year, Daniel personally phoned Kathleen to offer his condolences, a gesture that deeply touched her. Their last conversation was in October when Daniel called to wish her well after she was discharged from hospital.

Chloe Hutchinson, activities coordinator at Brimington Care Home, played a crucial role in orchestrating this special surprise. “I cannot put into words how much this means to her and what it means to me to have been able to make this happen for her,”

Chloe said. "Kath has been in touch with Daniel before; he phoned her when her husband died and when she came out of hospital. This is going to be a very emotional time but an amazing experience for us all to share with Kath, and we are all so excited."

Kathleen's greeting

Clare Bates, Brimington care home manager, added: "Kath’s love for Daniel O'Donnell is truly wonderful. Her dedication and passion have been unwavering for over three decades.

"It’s wonderful to see her receiving this recognition from Daniel on her birthday. Well done to Chloe for her hours of hard work making this happen, and many thanks to Daniel who has made a very special lady incredibly happy."