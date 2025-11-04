Chesterfield care home knitting club crafts winter gifts for Romanian children in need
The club, which brings together residents at Holmewood Care Home, on Barnfield Close, for knitting and conversation, recently turned its attention to how their skills could help others.
During one of their latest sessions, the chat turned to being useful to those in need, and the group decided to knit hats and blankets for babies and young children.
Initially, they reached out to local charities to offer their handmade items. While many organisations welcomed food donations, clothing was not currently being accepted – so the residents looked further afield.
They discovered Precious Life Romania, a charity supporting children in need across the country, which welcomed the offer of warm knitted items ahead of their often harsh winter.
The residents, supported by their relatives, set a goal to complete their first batch before winter arrived, succeeding in producing, packing and shipping blankets and hats to Romania in time for the cold season.
Betty Jones, 94, said: “It was such a pleasure to contribute to these children in need. I made a square every day for the blankets, and it felt so meaningful. I only wish I could see the children receiving the hats and blankets.”
Vilo Turner, 93, said: “I really enjoyed it. Knitting helped me spend my time in a useful and peaceful way, and I was so happy to help in this small way.
“I have a baby grandson too, and I just love children. The time passed so quickly while making these squares.”
Corina Mihailici, activities coordinator at Holmewood Care Home, said: “We are so proud of everyone involved. The residents were so motivated, bringing in new knitted squares every day.
“The sense of purpose and joy was truly inspiring. It’s amazing how, after we decided to do this, my residents found a new sense of purpose. Every day they bring me three or four squares for the blankets.”
Cathy Shaw, home manager, added: “This Knit and Natter club has changed our residents for the better. It gives them joy, meaning, and connection.
“I’m so proud of them and I know the children in Romania will be so happy to receive their gifts."
The club’s next project is already underway, as residents are now knitting poppies in preparation for Remembrance Day – part of Holmewood’s wider commemorative activities as a certified Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) care home.