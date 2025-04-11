Chesterfield care home deemed ‘outstanding’ by CQC
Toby said, “I was delighted to visit Goldwell Manor care home and met brilliant Manager Karen Busby and the residents. I saw the fantastic Spireites bar they have there and saw residents enjoying their Friday Fish ‘n Chips.
I want to congratulate Kate and her whole team for such securing their outstanding CQC report. It is clearly a fantastic and caring environment, and the residents are very well looked after.”
Goldwell Manor is run by Acacia Care (Chesterfield) Ltd and provides care for adults over the age of 65, including those living with dementia. Following its first inspection in February, CQC has rated the service as outstanding overall as well as for how effective and caring it is. The care home was also deemed as good for a well-led service and for being safe & responsive.