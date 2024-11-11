Chesterfield Care Group welcomes town MP to new premises
The Care Group had invited the MP to visit their new premises and meet with their service users, staff and trustees.
Chesterfield Care Group have been through a very difficult period, with being forced to move premises, their transport provider closing, and reductions to adult care funding.
Toby Perkins said, “I was delighted to join the Chesterfield Care Group. It is a real testament to the staff and trustees that the Group is still going and providing such a fantastic service It was clear from everyone I spoke to at the Group that they love going there and that it is really helping with their physical and mental wellbeing. Services like this are vital to our communities and helping residents lead more fulfilling lives as they get older.”
The Chesterfield Care Group has been operating for over 40 years, supporting adults by providing age appropriate activities to their health and well-being in a positive and uplifting environment. All their staff have taken specialist dementia training and provide in depth reminiscence activities. They also assist service users with arts and crafts, gardening and cooking, physical activity and more.