Chesterfield care colleagues shortlisted for Great British Care Awards

Two colleagues from Milewood’s Chesterfield services have been named as finalists in the Great British Care Awards – East Midlands region.

The annual awards celebrate excellence across the social care sector, recognising individuals and teams who go above and beyond to provide outstanding support, compassion, and innovation.

From Beechwood House in Brimington, Tim Charlton-Young has been shortlisted in the Care Cook Award category, while the team at Oakwood Bungalows, also in Brimington, are finalists in the Care Home Team Award.

Both services are part of a small group of residential care homes run by Milewood, which provides person-centred support for adults with learning disabilities.

Tim Charlton-Young

Tim said: “I’m really proud to be nominated. Cooking for our residents is more than just preparing meals – it’s about creating moments of comfort, joy, and connection every day.”

Danielle Thurman, Registered Manager at Oakwood Bungalows, added: “The Oakwood Bungalows team truly go above and beyond for the people they support. Their teamwork, creativity, and compassion shine through in everything they do, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised.”

Also representing Milewood at this year’s awards are Regional Manager Kelly Rose, shortlisted for the Registered Manager Award, and Chief Executive Martyn Heginbotham, who is in the running for Outstanding Contribution to Social Care.

All finalists will attend interviews with an independent judging panel before the regional winners are announced later this year.

Some of the Oakwood Bungalows team

Martyn Heginbotham said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see our Chesterfield colleagues recognised at this year’s awards. Tim and the Oakwood Bungalows team embody the values of care, dignity, and respect that underpin everything we do at Milewood. Their passion and professionalism make a real difference to the lives of the people we support.”