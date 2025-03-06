Chesterfield cafe launches new social hub for residents with learning disabilities and autism

A café in Chesterfield has launched a new social hub for residents with learning disabilities and autism with support from Derbyshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Board & Bean now offers a welcoming space for residents to meet new people and build their confidence and social skills through playing games of all types and genres.

After being approached by the Derbyshire’s Community Connectors Service, owners Andy, Clint and John were supported to launch a social hub shortly after opening in December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Connectors support people with disabilities and autism to help them create connections in their local community, explore their interests, increase social activities and gain valuable skills.

Board & Bean now offers a welcoming space for residents to meet new people and build their confidence and social skills through playing games of all types and genres.

This could include social activities, paid or voluntary work, visiting a leisure centre, learning new skills or joining a local drama group.

Andy, Clint and John said: “We want to send our love and thanks to the amazing Derbyshire Community Connectors. Our idea to open a board game café was based on our love of friends and family gathering round a table and playing games.

“We’re beyond proud to see people in the Connectors programme thriving at Board & Bean. The aim of the social hub was to help them feel confident to come and play games with new people and further build on their confidence and social skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re now doing regular charity events and working with other groups to ensure vulnerable people in the community have somewhere they feel safe and welcome. Thank you to the connectors service for helping us set up the hub and for supporting us throughout.”

Across Derbyshire there is a team of community connectors who support people with learning disabilities and autism for up to 12 weeks.

Support is offered in the evenings and at weekends as well as during the week which means it is flexible and can be suited to an individual’s needs.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “People with learning disabilities and autism tell us they want the same opportunities as everyone else so we’re delighted to have teamed up with a local business to offer a safe and welcoming space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meeting new people can be daunting so opening a social hub in the café’s unique gaming space allows them to build their confidence and social skills and have fun too.”

To find out more about the Derbyshire Community Connectors Service visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/outandabout, call the team on 01629 538 255 or email [email protected].