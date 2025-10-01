Chesterfield bus operator celebrates National Customer Service Week by championing customers and colleagues

Listening to customers

Stagecoach has announced its support for National Customer Service Week, taking place from 6-10 October. The company is using this week to celebrate its unwavering commitment to its customers, by putting a spotlight on their valuable feedback and showcasing the outstanding colleagues who make a difference every day.

Throughout the week, Stagecoach’s colleagues will be encouraged to 'See It, Hear It, Share It’ - a call to action to experience the service as our customers do, feeding back positive stories, as well as areas where we could improve. Members of the Stagecoach Yorkshire senior management team will be riding along certain routes and speaking to customers to get direct feedback.

Each day will focus on celebrating the people and the work that makes travelling with Stagecoach more affordable and better for the environment, but also easier and more enjoyable for everyone. The campaign is a demonstration of how exceptional colleague performance directly contributes to a better customer experience.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director at Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “National Customer Service Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate both our customers and our colleagues. From our drivers to our support staff, everyone plays a vital role in our commitment to customer-first excellence. We look forward to celebrating their hard work and sharing the positive customer feedback that truly makes a difference, and using it to continue improving our service for everyone.”

In July, when the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) results were published, Stagecoach showcased the most significant year-on-year (YoY) improvement across the bus and coach sector with a +4.6pt score increase, earning its spot as the top-performing bus operator in key customer experience metrics.

