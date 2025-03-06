Chesterfield boy's epic walk to Mordor - to raise money for Asthma + Lung UK
This isn’t his first big challenge: as previously reported by the Derbyshire Times, he grew out his hair and donated it to the Little Princess Trust. Proud Mum Kate says “His determination to help others always amazes me.”
So far, Wilf has walked 245 miles, and the support he’s received has been fab. Not only have friends and family been amazing- One of his favorite places, Board and Bean, a board game café in Chesterfield, has kindly supported him, which means so much to him.
Today, to celebrate World Book Day, he has gone to school dressed as Frodo and will even be walking in costume—fully embracing the adventure! His original fundraising goal was £220, but thanks to the kindness of so many people, he has already raised £310.
If you’d like to support Wilf on his journey, you can donate here: www.justgiving.com/page/wilfisgoingtomordor