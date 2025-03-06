Chesterfield boy's epic walk to Mordor - to raise money for Asthma + Lung UK

A happy Hobbit on World Book Day

Wilf from Chesterfield, now 10 years old, is on an incredible journey—walking 1,779 miles, the same distance as Frodo’s trek from The Shire to Mordor! He started this challenge when he was 9 to raise money for Asthma + Lung UK, hoping to inspire other children with asthma to stay active and not let it hold them back. He’s hoping to finish the walk before he starts secondary school.

This isn’t his first big challenge: as previously reported by the Derbyshire Times, he grew out his hair and donated it to the Little Princess Trust. Proud Mum Kate says “His determination to help others always amazes me.”

So far, Wilf has walked 245 miles, and the support he’s received has been fab. Not only have friends and family been amazing- One of his favorite places, Board and Bean, a board game café in Chesterfield, has kindly supported him, which means so much to him.

Today, to celebrate World Book Day, he has gone to school dressed as Frodo and will even be walking in costume—fully embracing the adventure! His original fundraising goal was £220, but thanks to the kindness of so many people, he has already raised £310.

If you’d like to support Wilf on his journey, you can donate here: www.justgiving.com/page/wilfisgoingtomordor