Chesterfield boy, aged 10, wins silver medal in BBC National Writing Competition - for his werewolf tale with an unexpected twist

By Alastair Smith
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 23:19 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 13:23 BST

Chesterfield resident Blake Smith (aged 10) was announced on March 8 as the silver medal winner in his age category of the BBC 500 Words competition.

His story, The Transformation (a werewolf tale with an unexpected twist) beat nearly 44,000 entries to be named one of only 6 overall winners, in a ceremony hosted at Buckingham Palace by Her Majesty, Queen Camilla on February 26th.

His story was read in full at the event by musician and broadcaster JB Gill, to an audience including all 50 young finalists – as well as The Queen, Sir Lenny Henry, Rob Brydon, Matt Lucas and Olivia Coleman, the Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce and authors Francesca Simon (of the Horrid Henry books) and Malorie Blackman.

His medal was presented to him in person by Her Majesty, The Queen. Speaking on stage at the time, Blake (whose hero is David Attenborough) highlighted the environmental message in his work. Although werewolves may be the monsters of stories – it’s really humans who are “the most dangerous creatures”.

Blake on stage at the Buckingham Palace event with JB Gill and The One Show's Alex JonesBlake on stage at the Buckingham Palace event with JB Gill and The One Show's Alex Jones
Blake on stage at the Buckingham Palace event with JB Gill and The One Show's Alex Jones

Highlights of the Palace event were shown in a special edition of BBC1’s The One Show, aired on March 8th to coincide with World Book Day. Blake’s prizes include a specially-printed book containing his and the other 5 winning stories, an original illustration of his story by Beano cartoonist Nigel Parkinson and “the height of Her Majesty the Queen, in books”.

Speaking to the BBC after the event Blake said “I didn’t think that [my story] was going to win a medal, but I still wanted to try”. He described the moment of his unexpected win as “Surreal – I couldn’t believe that was my story being read out to an entire crowd!”.

The full story and more can be found on the BBC website.

