Chesterfield awarded almost £1.2 million to help tackle homelessness and rough sleeping

Toby Perkins MP

The Labour Government announced today the biggest ever cash boost for councils to tackle homelessness with Chesterfield Borough Council to receive £1,192,070.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, said “The previous Conservative Government allowed homelessness and rough sleeping to increase massively since 2010, which has placed huge pressure on local councils and other services. I am so pleased to hear that the new Labour Government will provide almost £1 billion for councils across England to tackle homelessness, with around £1.2 million allocated to Chesterfield.”

The Government announced funding for homelessness services is increasing next year by £233 million compared to this year. This brings the total spend on homelessness and rough sleeping to nearly £1 billion in 2025/26. Chesterfield Borough Council has been allocated a total of £1,192,070.00 across Homelessness and Rough Sleeping grant funding programmes for 2025/26 . This funding is in addition to funding already confirmed. This increase in funding will help to prevent rises in the number of families in temporary accommodation and help to prevent rough sleeping.

Toby added, “This is the difference that a Labour Government can deliver. We are determined to take immediate action and get back on track to ending the scourge of homelessness once and for all.”