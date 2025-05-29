Chesterfield and Dronfield named among UK's top hidden gem property hotspots

Chesterfield and Dronfield have been named among the UK's top hidden gem property hotspots

Property company Sell House Fast ranks the towns fourth and fifth most underrated out of 10 for their convenience, value for money and amenities as commuter hubs for Sheffield.

The towns bested Kenilworth for Birmingham and Hitchin for London in sixth and seventh places but were pipped by Rowley Regis and Sutton Coldfield for Birmingham in second and third places.

Commuter towns were ranked in terms of trave time to their hub cities by car and train, average house price, crime rate, schools, pay rates and bars, pubs and restaurants.

In terms of house prices, Chesterfield and Dronfield come in at £212,576 and £273,863 respectively and with 64 per cent and 66 per cent of schools being good or outstanding. In terms of pubs, Chesterfield had 107 and was bested only by second place Rowley Regis serving Birmingham.

Chesterfield and Dronfield scored 6.29 and 6.19 overall respectively out of 10.

Commenting on the study, Sell House Fast named Chesterfield and Dronfield as “underrated property hotspots” that “stand out” for their affordability, commuting convenience, local amenities, and quality of life.

They wrote: “With low crime rates, strong school ratings, and an abundance of independent cafés and restaurants, these areas are ideal for families, first-time buyers, and young professionals.”