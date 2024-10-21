Charity weekend at Gulliver’s Kingdom hailed a great success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity weekend at Gulliver’s Kingdom has raised a fantastic £2,420 towards Ashgate Hospice.

Last month, the theme park in Matlock Bath donated £2.50 of every ticket sold over the weekend of September 21 & 22 to the hospice, which is based in Brampton, Chesterfield.

Some tickets to the theme park were also discounted for the weekend, to increase attendance even more and raise more money for Ashgate, which has served North Yorkshire since 1988, providing palliative and end-of-life care and bereavement support.

Adele Taylor​​​​, community relationship fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice, said: “A big thank you to everyone at Gulliver’s Kingdom and everyone who visited for a wonderful weekend. We had a great time, the support we received was fantastic, everyone made us so very welcome.

“We are so grateful for your support; it really does mean the world to us and with the money you have raised, it will help us to continue to provide care and support for our patients and those that are most important to them at a time when they need it.”

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “What a brilliant weekend it was, and our heartfelt thanks to all the families who came along to support the hospice. The rides and attractions were busy and there was a great buzz about the park. Each year we try to find different ways of giving something back to the community and we are thrilled with how much was raised for Ashgate.”

Opened in 1978, Gulliver’s Kingdom was the first of the four Gulliver’s theme park around the country – Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham make up the Gulliver’s family, with each supporting a different hospice during last month’s charity weekend.