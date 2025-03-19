Charity supporters take the leap: Skydiving challenge raises vital funds for hospice care

Six brave Treetops Hospice supporters took to the skies this weekend, raising over £7,000 for the charity in an exciting tandem skydive challenge.

From those directly touched by the hospice’s care to thrill-seekers, each person had a unique story behind their jump at Langar Airfield, Nottinghamshire.

Peter Woods, from Codnor, jumped to celebrate his 80th birthday. “It was really exhilarating coming down and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Peter said. “I turned 80 a few months ago and I knew I wanted to do a skydive so when I saw I could jump for Treetops, that was it. It’s a really important charity and I know it makes a big difference raising all this money.”

Martyn Ingram from Chellaston is receiving support from Treetops following a diagnosis of a Stage 4 brain tumour. Martyn shared his thoughts after the jump:

Martyn, Mandy and Fiona on the charity skydive day for Treetops Hospice

“It was the best experience I’ve ever had in my whole life! I’d love to do it again. Treetops is a charity very close to my heart. When I first came to the hospice, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect but it’s a fantastic place. I’m totally blown away by the passion, kindness, and friendliness of everyone. They can’t do enough for me and others who need their help.”

James Birchmore, from Codnor, received the skydive as a surprise gift from his wife on Christmas Day. “Treetops supported my mother-in-law and has done a lot for my wife and family, so this all raises money for a good cause,” James explained. “I felt a mix of everything going up in the plane – nervous, excited - but it was brilliant. I’d do it again for sure.”

Others who jumped for Treetops included Julie Cook, whose husband was cared for by the local charity, and Martyn’s friends Mandy Taylor-Warby and Fiona Keppel-Spoor.

The thrilling event helped raise vital funds for the hospice which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,500 people across Derbyshire.

Peter, Julie and James celebrate their skydive for Treetops Hospice

The next Treetops Skydive Day takes place on Saturday 27 September. Supporters are asked to raise £432 in sponsorship which would help fund four nights of Hospice at Home nursing care. To register, head to www.treetops.org.uk/skydive2025