Charity shop returning to Chesterfield area in a brand new location

The new Your Local Air Ambulance charity shop will have a range to suit all tastes.

Public demand has led to Your Local Air Ambulance charity store returning to a brand-new location.

The shop – which will officially open at 10am on Friday 01 August – can be found in a new home at Dobbies Garden Centre in Balborough Links.

The charity previously had an outlet in the town centre (Burlington Street) which closed its doors in December last year. However, it was always the intention to return to the area when a suitable location could be found. Now the shop will return with a brand new, updated look and feel.

Your Local Air Ambulance’s Retail Area Manager, Simon Trzopek, explains: “Our previous Chesterfield store was open for nine years and – through the generosity of the residents who have a keen eye for a bargain - raised an impressive £871,164 in support of the charity, contributing directly to the £2,300 cost of each lifesaving mission.

“It’s exciting to return to a brand-new location at Dobbies, which has everything a family needs for a perfect day out. Anyone visiting us will find a great range of potential purchases to suit all tastes, and friendly volunteers and staff who will be only too happy to help.

“On the first day of August we are looking forward to welcoming established customers and those shopping with us for the first time, plus you can be safe in the knowledge that every penny spent in store goes toward supporting our missions throughout Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.”

Every day of the year, Your Local Air Ambulance’s critical care paramedics and trauma doctors deliver lifesaving care within minutes to those in greatest need and provide the very best chance of survival and recovery. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations to raise the funds needed for each rescue mission.

For more information, go to www.theairabulanceservice.org.uk or search for “Your Local Air Ambulance”.