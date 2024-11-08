Charity shop makes appeal for second-hand donations to help cats in need

A Derby charity shop is appealing for help to replenish its rails in the lead up to Christmas after a buoyant start to autumn saw its stock depleted.

Cats Protection Derby & District runs a store on the Wardwick selling good quality pre-loved clothes, accessories and bric-a-brac.

Staff and volunteers are calling on anyone planning a pre-festive clear out or looking to make space for their autumn and winter wardrobe to donate unwanted clothes, shoes and accessories. Toys, ornaments and unwanted gifts are also welcome as people are starting to shop for Christmas items.

Cats Protection Derby & District supports cats and their owners in the area, offering welfare advice as well as subsided neutering. It also works closely with Cats Protection Derbyshire Cat Centre in its quest to rehome cats and kittens that find themselves in care.

Julia is a current resident at Cats Protection Derbyshire Cat Centre

Sadly, many cats are still given up or abandoned every day, placing a heavy burden on the charity’s services. Cats Protection has around 5,000 cats in its care at any one time across the country, all being looked after until loving new homes are found.

Shop manager Jaqui Haslam said: “We have been very busy of late, and while great news for fundraising, it does mean that we are now short of stock to tempt our regular and new customers.

“I’m sure people must have unwanted gifts or clothes that are taking up valuable cupboard space that they just haven’t got around to sorting yet. Now is the perfect time to have a clear out and donate to a good cause.”

Store opening hours are between Monday-Saturday 9am and 5pm and Sunday 10-4. There is on-street parking at the front of the shop making it easy to drop off during opening hours.