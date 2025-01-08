Charity helps Swadlincote woman set up dog walking business

Zoe walking two dogs

Local Groundwork Five Counties is offering free employability support for South Derbyshire residents to find work.

Zoe from Swadlincote wanted a part-time job while at university but was having setbacks which knocked her confidence and left her unsure what to do. With help from charity Groundwork Five Counties, she has set up her own dog walking business.

This service, called Beyond Barriers, is a partnership with South Derbyshire District Council, who have provided a grant from UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF). This makes the service free of charge for South Derbyshire residents to sign up for.

People between the ages of 18 – 64 can get support with reaching their work goals. This could be setting up their own business like Zoe did, finding paid or voluntary work, getting into education or gaining new skills.

Zoe says: “I was applying for jobs in animal care and was told to get a specific training package which would cost me thousands. I had already done the training, but the business wanted me to retake it and pay for it myself. I really wanted to work with animals, and I didn’t know how to get around this problem.

“I found Beyond Barriers through at a community centre, where Claire, an Employability Coach with Groundwork, was speaking about the service and how it can help. I signed up and Claire has been so friendly and helpful throughout the months we’ve worked together.

“To start, we looked at my options and I told her what I wanted one day in the future: setting up my own business. Over time, Claire gave me the confidence, knowledge, and even the funding to take the leap. Beyond Barriers paid for my business insurance, print business cards, leaflets, set up my website and social media accounts. Now my dog walking business, ZMB Pawsome Pet Care, is up and running.

“Claire has given me the confidence to do this, and navigate the admin that comes with setting up your own business, which can be pretty daunting. I am very grateful to her for all her support.”

To find out more and sign up for this free service, visit: www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/beyond-barriers