Changes ahead for Derbyshire’s household waste recycling centres

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A series of changes are being introduced at Derbyshire County Council’s household waste recycling centres starting with a change to opening hours.

From 1 October, there will be a slight change in daily opening times from 8.30am-6pm to 9.30am-5pm at eight of the councils nine centres. Hours will remain the same at the Waterswallows site in Buxton due to different contractual arrangements at that centre.

A new trade waste service will also be introduced at the Stonegravels (Chesterfield) and Ashbourne household waste recycling centres in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small businesses and independent traders in Derbyshire will be able to use the two sites between 08.30am-9.30am and 5pm-6pm daily when the facilities will be closed to the public. Traders will be charged to dispose of their waste according to the type of waste and its weight.

Chesterfield's household waste recycling centre on Sheffield Road.

Arrangements are also being put in place for a registration scheme for residents to ensure those using the household waste recycling centres are entitled to do so. A date for the introduction of the trade waste and registration schemes is yet to be confirmed.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick said: “We’re constantly looking for ways to make the services we provide more efficient and effective and having listened to the views of residents, we’re making some changes which we believe strike the right balance.

“There will be a slight reduction in opening hours during the times our recycling centres are typically less busy which means we can continue to provide a good quality service for residents as well as offering a service to help small businesses and sole traders at our Stonegravels and Ashbourne sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know small businesses and independents are feeling the pinch and are often disproportionally hit in the pocket by waste disposal costs, so we’re pleased we’re making progress towards being able to offer this service for a modest fee to support our small business community.”

For more information about Derbyshire County Council’s household waste recycling centres visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres