CEO of Derbyshire Healthcare donates prize to local NHS charity

The Chief Executive of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has generously donated a prize to the Trust’s League of Friends charity, following a recent win at a national healthcare conference.

Mark Powell, Trust CEO, attended the NHS Confederation conference in June, where he was selected as the winner of a £1,000 prize draw sponsored by Flexzo AI – an Artificial Intelligence-powered healthcare staffing platform company designed to simplify recruitment for NHS Trusts.

Choosing to support the Trust’s League of Friends, Mark presented the cheque at this year’s charity summer fayre on Saturday 13 July. The League of Friends is a charitable organisation, run by volunteers, that supports the work of the Trust. All donations are reinvested into services and activities that directly benefit patient care across the country.

Speaking at the event, Mark said: “I’m pleased to be able to pass this generous donation from Flexzo AI to our League of Friends charity. Their tireless work makes a real difference to the experience of patients in our care, and I know this funding will be put to excellent use.”

Representatives from Flexzo AI were also present at the summer fayre. Jack Henderson, Chief Executive of Flexzo AI, said: "Flexzo's mission is about reducing hospitals spend on agency and insourcing companies. It's all about business being used as a social enterprise to benefit the community. I’m happy that the £1,000 will be put to good use."