Celebrating the heart of our community: Connex volunteers honoured during Volunteers’ Week

As the UK marks Volunteers’ Week (2nd–8th June), Connex Community Support is proud to shine a spotlight on the incredible individuals whose compassion, time, and dedication help make life better for so many across our community.

From offering companionship and lending a listening ear to isolated individuals, driving people to vital appointments, supporting wellbeing activities, helping people regain confidence and independence after a hospital stay and offering support in using digital technology to empower individuals to navigate online tools and stay connected, Connex’s volunteers are the heart of everything the organisation does.

“Our volunteers are extraordinary,” says Gill Geddes, Chief Executive of Connex. “They give their time selflessly to support others, often without recognition. Volunteers’ Week is our chance to say thank you — not just for what they do, but for the kindness and humanity they bring into people’s lives.”

With more than 200 volunteers across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, Connex is making a real difference — and the stories behind the support are often as moving as the work itself.

One volunteer began helping with Connex after retiring and says, “It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. You realise how much a simple conversation or helping hand can change someone’s day.”

This week, Connex is celebrating with thank-you events, special tributes, and heartfelt messages of appreciation. The organisation is also inviting anyone curious about volunteering to get in touch — whether you can spare an hour a week or more, every bit of support helps to build a stronger, more connected community.

From all of us at Connex: thank you to each and every one of our volunteers — you are truly the difference.

For more information about volunteering with Connex, visit www.connex.org.uk or call 01335 348600.