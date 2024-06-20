Celebrating compassion: Ashgate’s party praises year of caring
Ashgate Hospice’s second ‘Big Thank You Party’ – which was supported by Chesterfield-based Graysons Solicitors – celebrated their dedication over the past 12 months.
Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons said: "This was an occasion to honour the inspirational individuals — staff and volunteers alike — who provide exemplary care for patients and help run the service efficiently. Graysons has been a steadfast supporter of Ashgate Hospice, and we were honoured to be associated with the event."
Graysons has sponsored Ashgate Hospice’s Butterfly and Forget Me Not Appeals for the past three years. They have also provided regular drop-in clinics and seminars to give advice on wills and powers of attorney. Staff have also participated in a range of fundraising events for the charity.
Jack Wood, Ashgate Hospice's Director of Income Generation, said: "We were delighted to welcome Graysons Solicitors as our event sponsors for the Big Thank You Party. Graysons have been a faithful supporter over the years, and it was fantastic to have their backing again, recognising the dedication and hard work of our volunteers and staff. We were deeply appreciative of Graysons’ assistance in making this important day possible."
Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence. To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk.
Graysons is located at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8JY.
