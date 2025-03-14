Celebrating all that’s great about North East Derbyshire

English Tourism Week takes place from 14-23 March and we can’t wait to show you what our district has to offer!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Derbyshire boasts breathtaking countryside, is home to a wide variety of wildlife and historical attractions, has some great independent businesses, as well as places to stay to suit all tastes and pockets.

Make sure you keep checking our socials and website for updates and help us to spread the word about what a great place North East Derbyshire is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jayne Barry, Cabinet Member for Growth and Assets at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “We are blessed to live in such a beautiful part of the country so close to major cities and attractions, with great transport links.

Woodland near Eckington

“But what some people may not realise, is we have some amazing attractions right here on our doorstep too! From stunning countryside walks, beautiful country parks and historic homes to amazing places to eat, shop and stay.”

During the week, we’ll be highlighting what the district has to offer to visitors, by:

· Launching our new tourism video and map

· Adding new businesses to our Food and Drink Trail to celebrate its first birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Showcasing our Explore the District web pages

· Conducting live interviews with some of our venues and

· Online campaigns

Keep checking our socials for updates. Also, remember to check out our website for more information about the attractions and events on offer, as well as some rather unique places to stay while you are here.

Know of an attraction or event not listed which should get a mention? Get in touch with us at: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did you know? Tourism in North East Derbyshire contributes £176 million to the economy, a growth of 19.5% since 2021. The sector supports 390 businesses and 1868 jobs. The largest sector is food and drink which accounts for 245 businesses across the district.

Find out more on our tourism webpage