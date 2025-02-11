Celebrate extraordinary women and mark International Women’s Day in Chesterfield

Residents in Chesterfield are invited to celebrate International Women’s Day, featuring a talk from an extraordinary deafblind woman who is breaking barriers and championing inclusion.

Organised by the Chesterfield Equality and Diversity Forum, in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, an International Women’s Day talk will take place on Friday, March 7, at Chesterfield College West Studios, from 9.30am.

Attendees will hear from Teresa Waldron, CEO of Deaf-initely Women, an organisation dedicated to bringing together deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind women to provide support and assistance.

Teresa Waldron’s talk promises to be an inspiring highlight, as she shares her personal journey and experiences as a deafblind woman and how she is and continues to break down the barriers that many face.

Residents can secure their space at the event at: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/iwd-event-2025

In addition to the talk, those attending the event will also have the chance to explore the Chesterfield Museum "Extraordinary Women" exhibition at West Studios, which celebrates the stories of extraordinary women who have called Chesterfield home.

Presented in partnership with Chesterfield College, Derbyshire LGBT+ and local community interest company Kakou, it will feature stories from across the local community, display items from the Chesterfield Museum’s collection, and include a variety of interactive activities.

A unique collection of artworks by Chesterfield College students will also take centre stage. ‘If the Shoe Fits’ is an art exhibition within an exhibition, where students have each created a pair of shoes that express identity and explore ideas of femininity.

There will also be the opportunity for attendees to leave their mark on a piece of artwork that will be created on the day with messages and statements that help celebrate women and inclusivity.

For anyone unable to attend the event on 7 March, the free ‘Extraordinary Women’ exhibition runs from Friday 21 February until Thursday 27 March and will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Find out more about the exhibition: https://www.chesterfield.gov.uk/museum

Councillor Judy Staton, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for governance, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Teresa to Chesterfield, and I know she will inspire all those that attend as she talks about her own experiences and the steps she is taking to break down barriers.

"We have hosted these talks for a number of years to mark International Women’s Day, and they always prove to be very popular, so if you plan to attend, please book as soon as possible.

“I’d also encourage people to visit the Extraordinary Women exhibition while it is open. It is a great opportunity to learn more about the inspirational women from our town.”