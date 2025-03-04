Carr Bank wedding venue celebrates two years of award-winning excellence

Carr Bank Wedding Venue is proud to announce that it has once again been recognised as a leader in the wedding industry, having received both the Bridebook Platinum Award and the Hitched Wedding Award 2025.

This marks the second consecutive year that Carr Bank has achieved these prestigious accolades, reinforcing its reputation as one of the UK’s most sought-after wedding venues.

The Bridebook Platinum Award is awarded to venues that consistently receive outstanding reviews from couples, highlighting excellence in service and attention to detail. Similarly, the Hitched Wedding Award is based on real newlyweds’ experiences, recognising venues that deliver exceptional quality and professionalism.

Award-Winning Service, Two Years Running

Carr Bank’s back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025 reflect its unwavering commitment to providing couples with an unforgettable wedding experience. With its stunning historic setting, exceptional service, and meticulous attention to detail, the venue continues to exceed expectations year after year.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive these prestigious awards for the second year in a row," said Mark Dowthwaite, Director at Carr Bank Wedding Venue. "Winning in both 2024 and 2025 is a testament to our incredible team, who work tirelessly to ensure every couple’s wedding day is truly magical. Most importantly, we are so grateful to the wonderful couples who have shared their experiences and helped us achieve this recognition."

A Rich Heritage Meets Modern Elegance

Built in 1804 for the esteemed Stanton family, Carr Bank Manor has been a landmark in the East Midlands for over two centuries. The Georgian manor house, nestled within Carr Bank Park, showcases a harmonious blend of historic charm and contemporary design. The park's Victorian-era grotto and glasshouse further enhance the venue's picturesque setting, offering couples a unique backdrop for their special day.

Setting the Standard for Excellence

With two years of award-winning recognition, Carr Bank Wedding Venue remains dedicated to creating dream weddings tailored to each couple’s unique vision. As demand for high-quality wedding venues continues to rise, Carr Bank stands out as a venue that combines timeless elegance with outstanding service.

For couples seeking an award-winning wedding venue, Carr Bank invites you to experience its breathtaking spaces and exceptional hospitality.