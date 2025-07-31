Carol Moore visits Church Wilne Rotary Club Carol Moore for a fascinating talk on the “Fables of Ebenezer Cobham Brewer and his Dictionary”
The talk was followed by an amusing quiz on the meaning of words.
Brewer was an interesting and complex man who was born into a large family in 1810 and following university became a prolific author including scientific works and the famous Brewers Dictionary of Phrase and Fables.
He carried on writing until his death in Edwinstowe in 1897 at the age of 87.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk
Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected]
Or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]
Rtn Dr John A Cook