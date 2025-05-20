Care home residents enjoy high-speed fun at the British super bikes

It was a weekend to remember for residents of Ashmere Derbyshire, who experienced the thrill of the Super bikes last weekend.

With engines roaring and excitement in the air, residents spent the day socialising in the pits, soaking up the atmosphere, and watching the high-speed action trackside.

The visit was more than just a day out — it was a chance for Ashmere residents to experience something new and exhilarating. For many, it was their first time attending a motorsport event, and the smiles and stories shared afterwards made it clear just how much it was enjoyed.

Ashmere recognises the importance of offering meaningful and exciting opportunities to those in their care. The group is passionate about ensuring that living in a care home doesn’t mean missing out on life’s adventures. Whether it’s a trip to the seaside, a countryside outing, or a day at the races, Ashmere is committed to helping residents continue doing the things they love — and trying new things too.

Ashmere Residents' and True Heroes Team

David Poxton, Managing Director stated, “We believe that life doesn’t stop when you move into a care home. If anything, it’s the perfect time to explore, enjoy and experience more — and we’re here to make that possible. The British Super bikes weekends are just one example of the many trips and events Ashmere organises throughout the year, with the aim of keeping residents active, engaged, and most importantly, happy."

