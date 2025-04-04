Candidates standing in County Council May election announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The names of all the candidates standing in the Derbyshire County Council local election on Thursday 1 May 2025 have been announced.

All 64 seats across the county will be contested by 353 candidates as a new county council is elected for the first time in four years.

Residents can find out who is standing in their area here.

As well as division by division candidates’ names they will also find the party or group they are representing.

Derbyshire County Council's headquarters, County Hall in Matlock.

Since the last county council election in 2021 new boundaries have been introduced by The Local Government Boundary Commission and most people will see a change in the area and name of their usual division/ward. There is now just one councillor for each division, whereas historically three Derbyshire divisions have had two councillors. Residents can find out more about the new electoral divisions at Boundary maps of Derbyshire - Derbyshire Observatory.

All 353 prospective county councillors are standing to win the right to make important decisions about the services the authority provides, from schools, roads, waste and recycling to caring for older and vulnerable people and safeguarding children.

They will also set the council’s priorities and make decisions about the authority’s budget.

The deadline for registering to vote is just before midnight (11.59pm) on Friday 11 April, and people who are not certain they are registered should check. If they are not registered by the deadline they will not be able to cast their vote on 1 May.

The county council is encouraging people to use their vote on 1 May and not miss the chance to decide who runs the authority for the next four years and represent an estimated 811,500 Derbyshire residents.

District and borough councils are responsible for administering the Derbyshire County Council election at a local level on behalf of the authority and residents can find out more about registering to vote and what is happening on polling day in their area by visiting their local district or borough council website direct or by going to www.derbyshire.gov.uk/election

Information about alternative ways of voting other than in person (postal and by proxy) can also be found on district and borough council websites and the county council website.

People must apply for alternative ways to vote by certain deadlines which they will find online but they must be registered to vote before applying.

Registered voters may have already received their polling cards from their district or borough council, and if not they should arrive shortly. The polling card will tell people where their polling station is, which may be in a different place to where they last voted.

Residents registered to vote do not need their polling card to do so, but they must have photo ID.

Polling stations will be open on Thursday 1 May from 7am to 10pm.

The votes are being counted on Friday 2 May and results from all divisions will be published as they are received on the county council’s website and its Facebook page on 2 May.