Candidates quizzed in Whaley Bridge

By Linda WalkerContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
'What would you do to improve democracy in this country?' This question posed, by a 17 year old, was one of many which General Election candidates tackled at a hustings in Whaley Bridge on Sunday evening.

Other questions focused on environmental action and support for the Climate and Nature Bill, better and more eco-friendly homes, British Overseas Aid, Gaza, Disability benefits and pollution of our rivers.

There was enthusiastic support from the audience for steps like votes for 16 year olds and an end to 'first past the post'; a big increase in social and affordable housing; urgent action to tackle carbon emissions; a ceasefire in Gaza; an increase in aid and assistance in tackling climate change to countries which need it; better support for people with disabilities, and taking our water back into public ownership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rev. Frances Eccleston welcomed the audience to Holy Trinity Church and chaired the discussion. She explained that Robert Largan had declined to attend, citing concerns about security.

Rev Frances Ecclestion centre with candidates (from left) Green, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform.Rev Frances Ecclestion centre with candidates (from left) Green, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform.
Rev Frances Ecclestion centre with candidates (from left) Green, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform.

The audience heard from Joanna Collins, Green Party; Jon Pearce, Labour; Peter Hirst, Liberal Democrats: and Catherine Cullen, Reform UK.

The event was organised by a coalition of environment and justice organisations including High Peak Green New Deal, Aid Alliance, Zero Hour, Parents for Future and CPRE - the Countryside Charity.

Related topics:Whaley BridgeGazaDisabilityParentsLiberal Democrats

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.