Candidates quizzed in Whaley Bridge
Other questions focused on environmental action and support for the Climate and Nature Bill, better and more eco-friendly homes, British Overseas Aid, Gaza, Disability benefits and pollution of our rivers.
There was enthusiastic support from the audience for steps like votes for 16 year olds and an end to 'first past the post'; a big increase in social and affordable housing; urgent action to tackle carbon emissions; a ceasefire in Gaza; an increase in aid and assistance in tackling climate change to countries which need it; better support for people with disabilities, and taking our water back into public ownership.
Rev. Frances Eccleston welcomed the audience to Holy Trinity Church and chaired the discussion. She explained that Robert Largan had declined to attend, citing concerns about security.
The audience heard from Joanna Collins, Green Party; Jon Pearce, Labour; Peter Hirst, Liberal Democrats: and Catherine Cullen, Reform UK.
The event was organised by a coalition of environment and justice organisations including High Peak Green New Deal, Aid Alliance, Zero Hour, Parents for Future and CPRE - the Countryside Charity.
