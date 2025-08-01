Campaigners urge Government to electrify the Midland Mainline and pull the plug on road schemes

campaigners in Derby urge the government to electrify the Midland Mainline with funding from roads

Campaigners are calling for funding to electrify Phase 3 of the Midland Mainline – a shovel-ready rail project that will create thousands of jobs in Derby, boost regional transport capacity, improve rail services and cut climate emissions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are urging the Government to switch the cash from destructive and polluting road schemes, like the A38 expansion in Derby, to rail electrification.

Groups from across the East Midlands [1] staged a photo opportunity with banners on Litchurch Lane in Derby today, Friday 1st and on Saturday 2nd August, the symbolic heart of Britain’s rail engineering industry. This is timed to coincide with the major rail industry event, ‘Alstom presents The Greatest Gathering’ [2]. Campaigners highlight the contrast between Government failure to support and fund electrification, claiming there is not enough money [3], whilst funding more polluting road expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the spending review the Government decided to fund road schemes like the £10bn Lower Thames Crossing, £1.5bn A66 Northern TransPennine, £700m A46 Newark and more. Meanwhile, the Government has paused Phase 3 of Midland Mainline electrification [4], despite evidence it would bring nearly £400 million in economic benefits and support 5,000 skilled jobs. Rail industry leaders have warned this decision is wasteful and plays an important part in delivering the UK’s legally binding climate targets [5].

As a key rail corridor for freight, another benefit of Midland Mainline electrification would be the ability to increase the amount of goods carried by rail. This would take more heavy goods vehicles off the roads, reducing pollution and carbon emissions across the region and creating more jobs for Derby [7].

The Government is also planning to spend over £300 million [6] on the climate damaging A38 Derby Junctions road scheme, even though the Full Business Case won't be produced until June 2026. Campaigners argue that the final cost will likely escalate significantly, pointing to other recent road schemes which have doubled in cost [8].

While there are no published costs for the electrification of the Midland Mainline, based on Network Rail figures, campaigners estimate that £300 million could make a significant contribution towards the electrification of the tracks between Leicester and Sheffield [9].

Clare Wood from the Stop the A38 campaign said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Electric cars are not enough to meet climate targets. We need fewer car journeys, not more, and that means investing in rail, buses, and active travel – not spending over £300 millionon expanding a road through the middle of Derby.”

Pauline Inwood from Derby Climate Coalition said:

"Why is the government spending millions on damaging road projects in our region while pausing a long overdue rail scheme which will provide rail jobs for Derby, more reliable rail journeys, enable faster and longer trains and reduce rail operating costs?"

Jim Froggatt, Chair of TravelWatch East Midlands and a Derby resident said:

“Most people in Derby have some family connection with railways and we are very proud of our heritage.But the city is still at the heart of technical developments and looking to the future of rail. It’s ridiculous that new electric trains built in Derby have to leave the works towed by a diesel and that foreign visitors wanting to buy our expertise will still have to arrive on a diesel train. Why are governments so keen to cancel railway projects when half-finished?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Lush, roads campaigner for Transport Action Network (TAN) said:

"Whilst the government is claiming there's no money for electrifying the Midland Mainline, it is meanwhile blowing billions of pounds on expensive and poor value for money road schemes like the £10bn Lower Thames Crossing and the A38 Derby Junctions scheme. This short term and harmful decision to pull the plug on electrification needs to be reversed quickly, with the government reinstating the investment needed in the east midlands and electrification of the rail network"

Sir Peter Soulsby, Chair of Transport for the East Midlands and Mayor of Leicester, quoted in various media reports [10] said

“We are deeply disappointed that the government has yet again paused work on electrifying the Midland Main Line. Electrification is not just a technical upgrade, it is a critical investment in the capacity, reliability and sustainability of our railway. It reduces carbon emissions, lowers operating costs, and provides the infrastructure that could transform local as well as inter-city rail services across the East Midlands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaigners called for the immediate cancellation of the A38 road project and the reallocation of funding to the Midland Mainline electrification, which they say will deliver greater economic, environmental, and public benefits. They also demanded that the full and updated business case for the A38 be made public before any vegetation clearance or construction is allowed to proceed.

Campaigners held banners, placards and gave out leaflets with details of an email action for people to write to key decision makers.] on Litchurch Lane.