Campaign urges councils to scrap tourist tax plans over fears for Derbyshire and UK tourism

A national tourism campaign has called on councils to scrap emerging plans for tourist taxes, warning that they could deter visitors and reduce spending in areas that rely heavily on domestic tourism – including Derbyshire.

The Back British Holidays campaign has raised concerns as several local authorities across the UK consider introducing visitor levies, often in the form of small nightly charges added to hotel or accommodation bills. These charges, campaigners say, could do more harm than good in places where tourism is a key pillar of the local economy.

Using recent consultation data, the group highlights that 21% of potential UK holidaymakers would cancel their overnight trip if such a charge were introduced in their destination. A further 21% would continue their visit, but reduce spending while there – a potential blow to shops, cafes, attractions and other local businesses.

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

Campaigners argue that the national shift toward such levies could change the behaviour of UK travellers, who may start actively avoiding destinations where extra charges apply. With the Peak District and towns like Bakewell, Buxton, Matlock and Ashbourne attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, any drop in tourism could be widely felt across the region.

Back British Holidays recently released a report forecasting a 32% decline in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, predicting a £23.2 billion loss in visitor spending across the UK. The campaign argues that instead of introducing new charges, the government should invest in tourism infrastructure, support struggling businesses, and promote UK destinations more actively to holidaymakers.

In areas like Derbyshire – with its mix of rural attractions, market towns, walking routes and heritage sites – the fear is that added visitor costs could push some travellers to cut their trip short or choose cheaper options.

Back British Holidays has launched a petition calling for the rejection of tourist tax proposals, and is encouraging members of the public, businesses and local leaders to support domestic holidays as a way to protect regional economies and cultural tourism.

For more information or to access the campaign’s report, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk