Campaign to raise awareness of PANS and PANDAS

Local schoolgirl, Ella Stennett, is campaigning for better awareness of PANS and PANDAS, and has called on the help of her local MP, Toby Perkins.

Toby met with Ella and her mum, Lesley, at Hasland Junior School to discuss the conditions, the impact it has on children and the need for better awareness in government, schools, local authorities, the NHS and the wider public.

Toby Perkins said, “I am really grateful to Ella and Lesley for inviting me the school to discuss this important issue. The lack of knowledge and awareness of these conditions which affect thousands of children in the UK, even amongst healthcare professionals, shocks me.

I have already called on the Government to include a treatment pathway for children with this condition in the long-term plan for the NHS to ensure all sufferers can access a diagnosis and appropriate healthcare. I am also committed to raising awareness amongst parents and medical practitioners.

Toby with Ella (aged 9), mum Lesley and SENCO Amy at Hasland Junior School

I was pleased to hear that Ella is receiving good support from all the staff at Hasland Juniors and the school’s fantastic SENCO, Amy.

PANS and PANDAS are conditions which commonly present with both physical and psychiatric symptoms. They can be caused by common infections such as Strep or Covid 19, and those affected suffer from a sudden onset of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and/or tics and/or eating restrictions. Many of those impacted by these conditions are often misdiagnosed and given incorrect medication which can increase their suffering and potentially cause long term damage.

According to PANS PANDAS UK’s 2020 Parents Survey, 35% say that their child has missed more than 6 months of school due to their symptoms. This statistic emphasises the need for more awareness amongst healthcare professionals to ensure all children presenting with symptoms gain access to effectively treatment on the NHS and do not continue to miss out on time which should be spent learning and developing skills for their futures.​​​​​​​

Ella’s mum Lesley said, “Until Ella became ill, we had never heard of this condition. It changed our little girl overnight and we had no idea what was happening. We are so thankful for the support of our family, friends and Ella’s amazing consultant Dr Tim Ubhi. Without his help, we may never have got our little girl back. This condition is life changing and getting the correct treatment quickly is vital to a child’s recovery. I urge people to look at the PANS PANDAS charity website to find out more information on this awful condition https://panspandasuk.org/.

Ella herself says, “I just want more people to know about PANDAS so they understand how hard it can be and so I can help other children.”