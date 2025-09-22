Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) charity walk took place on 7 September at Barn Farm Campsite, Birchover

The beautiful setting of Barn Farm Campsite in Birchover was base camp for a team of Charity Challenge Leaders helping around 140 supporters of the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on the first trekfortomorrow challenge.

The challengers covered 30 km of glorious white peak scenery in mostly perfect walking weather (only an hour or so of thundery downpours!) before returning for the finish line celebrations. With breakfast, lunch and dinner from Project Dinner Party the event was very well received by everyone, who by the finish had raised almost £100k for the charity from their efforts.