Cameron Homes announces new development in Brailsford

By Natalie Gribben
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 16:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Midlands-based homebuilder, Cameron Homes, has announced that work is now underway at its new development site in Brailsford.

The Laurels development will offer a neighbourhood of two, three and four-bedroom homes set across a spacious site. Located just off Luke Lane, The Laurels comprises 28 homes and will offer residents semi-rural living with great connectivity.

The new development is an extension of Acorn Meadows, a collection of 37 homes, previously completed by Cameron Homes in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Laurels will provide a mix of semi-detached and detached homes nestled in the site, which includes communal green spaces. Brailsford is a small rural village situated 20 minutes from Derby and 10 minutes from Ashbourne.

The LaurelsThe Laurels
The Laurels

Izzy Thompson, senior sales manager at Cameron Homes, commented:“We’re thrilled to begin work in Brailsford following the success of our Acorn Meadows site, which was completed in June 2021. Brailsford is a fantastic location with great amenities and connectivity, set in the beautiful countryside. We’re confident that our new collection of homes will prove popular with potential homebuyers.”

Cameron Homes has a number of other developments underway in the East Midlands region, including Highwoods Vale in Breedon on the Hill, and Sylvan in Ruddington.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice