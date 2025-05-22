Cameron Homes announces new development in Brailsford

Midlands-based homebuilder, Cameron Homes, has announced that work is now underway at its new development site in Brailsford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Laurels development will offer a neighbourhood of two, three and four-bedroom homes set across a spacious site. Located just off Luke Lane, The Laurels comprises 28 homes and will offer residents semi-rural living with great connectivity.

The new development is an extension of Acorn Meadows, a collection of 37 homes, previously completed by Cameron Homes in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Laurels will provide a mix of semi-detached and detached homes nestled in the site, which includes communal green spaces. Brailsford is a small rural village situated 20 minutes from Derby and 10 minutes from Ashbourne.

The Laurels

Izzy Thompson, senior sales manager at Cameron Homes, commented:“We’re thrilled to begin work in Brailsford following the success of our Acorn Meadows site, which was completed in June 2021. Brailsford is a fantastic location with great amenities and connectivity, set in the beautiful countryside. We’re confident that our new collection of homes will prove popular with potential homebuyers.”

Cameron Homes has a number of other developments underway in the East Midlands region, including Highwoods Vale in Breedon on the Hill, and Sylvan in Ruddington.