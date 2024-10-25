Calow Parish Council secures £105,480 from Community Ownership Fund to preserve and upgrade sports pavilion

By Charlotte Taylor
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 14:02 BST
Calow Parish Council is delighted to announce that it has been awarded £105,480 to refurbish the sports pavilion on the recreation ground—a vital community asset in Calow. Refurbishment work has already begun, with plans to modernise the facility for the benefit of all local residents.

This funding will ensure that the pavilion remains a welcoming, accessible space for future generations. The project involves upgrading the pavilion to accommodate a wide range of sporting groups, catering to all ages and abilities. The refurbished building will feature a high-quality, accessible pavilion, including a community and training space, as well as updated changing and storage facilities for users.

Currently, the recreation ground is home to Calow Bowls Club, Calow Cricket Club, and Spire Rangers Football Club. Once the pavilion is completed, additional improvements to the courts will diversify the sports offerings and extend the playing season, enhancing the overall community experience.

Calow Parish Council was one of 73 organisations to successfully secure funding from Round 3 of the Community Ownership Fund. Councillor Jayne Sabido expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly thankful for this opportunity to protect such a valuable community asset. This funding allows us not only to continue providing vital services but also to enhance the local sporting and recreational offerings."

Image of the pavilion pre-commencement of refurbishment project.
Image of the pavilion pre-commencement of refurbishment project.

The Community Ownership Fund is designed to help communities across the UK preserve and enhance at-risk local assets, ensuring that they remain accessible and enjoyable for generations to come.

For more information about Calow Parish Council, visit www.calowparishcouncil.gov.uk or contact the Clerk, Charlotte Taylor, at [email protected].

