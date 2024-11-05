Cadley Hill View commemorates three incredible years of care and community

Cadley Hill View care home in Swadlincote celebrated the home’s third anniversary recently with a party to remember.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening its doors in 2021 Cadley Hill View has become a pillar of the community, offering invaluable support to their neighbours and accomplishing incredible things for its residents.

Last year alone, residents and staff members were nominated for several awards by care provider Ideal Carehomes, crowned national winners in Ideal Carehomes’ Gardens in Bloom 2023, rated ‘GOOD’ in their first CQC inspection, received special congratulations from their local MP, and welcomed their community for hundreds of social events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of Cadley Hill View’s third anniversary, all 65 residents, team members, and friends in the local area gathered in the home for live entertainment, dancing, and a feast fit for royalty.

Care photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

94-year-old Jean Parkes, who moved to Cadley Hill View just one month after it opened, said, ‘The home is excellent and we’ve achieved a lot over the past three years. I’ve met so many friends. The party was amazing – one of the best ones yet!’

During her time in the home so far, Jean has been nominated for a ‘Resident Contribution of the Year Award’, supporting the growth of Cadley Hill View’s vegetable garden, volunteering to take new residents under her wing, and even founding her own club, ‘Jean’s Florists’.

Helen Dixon, daughter of a Cadley Hill View resident, added, ‘It's great to see the home go from strength to strength and see lots of happy smiling faces. The residents and staff have grown together, and the staff go above and beyond to recognise residents on these special occasions.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Barnes, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, commented, ‘Cadley Hill View is an incredibly special home, with kindness, family, and community at the heart of everything we do.

‘Our residents are supported to live their lives however they choose, and we’re all extremely proud to be part of the Cadley Hill View family. Here’s to another amazing three years!’