Buzzing with excitement at St Wilfrid's Centre

Clients buzzing with joy

Supporters, staff and clients at St Wilfrid’s Centre, Sheffield have gone above and bee-yond to help create a new and un-bee-lievable addition to the wonderful knitted flower cascade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Completion of the giant bee marked the end of the successful Tour de Hallam where the Director, dressed as a bee, cycled 230 miles and visited 53 churches around the Diocese of Hallam, while clients, staff and volunteers matched the miles and created a real buzz back at the Centre.

The bee, representing the sense of community and everyone working together, helps to highlight the fantastic work St Wilfrid’s Centre does supporting vulnerable or isolated adults and the homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lo and Bee-hold, an amazing 5762 strips were knitted by supporters, staff and clients, locally and across the UK. This exceeded the target of 5000 and demonstrated how many people are willing to go above and bee-yond to support the Centre.

Above and bee-yond

The Tour de Hallam has already raised both the profile of St Wilfrid’s Centre and also £7000. With an increase in need and running costs, this is equal to the amount the charity needs to keep the Centre running for just 6 days. So - If the bee makes you smile or you just want to help the Centre support those most in need, please give a donation or set up a regular giving at: www.stwilfridscentre.org . Every pound makes a difference so please bee the person that makes someone happy today.