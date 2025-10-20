Buxton Opera House volunteers named as finalists in regional awards

The dedicated team of volunteers at Buxton Opera House have been named as finalists for the 'Team of the Year' Award at the 2026 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards.

The theatre’s extensive team of more than 130 local volunteers, who form the core of the charity’s customer service activity and are vital to its ability to operate, is being recognised for their unwavering dedication and invaluable contribution to the visitor experience.

The team, which includes eight individuals who have served for over two decades, ensures a warm and inclusive welcome for all audiences.

Finalists now progress to the final round of independent judging, which includes a series of mystery visits to determine the winners. The awards will culminate in a prestigious awards ceremony held in spring 2026.

Jonathan Thompson, Head of Operations & Deputy CEO, said: “Welcoming over 220,000 guests, our friendly and enthusiastic visitor experience volunteers ensure all of our guests have an enjoyable visit. Providing exceptional customer service and going the extra mile, their support and dedication is vital to our ongoing work. We are proud that some volunteers have been with us for over 40 years, and we look forward to continuing this amazing partnership.

"Supported by our volunteers patron, Lady Jasmine Cavendish, the High Peak Theatre Trust board members and senior management team extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all of the team."

Faith Chowney, Administrative Officer, said: “I have been a member of the Buxton Opera House team for over 20 years, first as a volunteer, and now as staff. Working here is a pleasure, and the volunteers and staff love to support the theatre and welcome our customers.

"The Opera House also provides a support network for the volunteers, and many lasting friendships have developed over the years. It’s a wonderful environment, and we feel privileged to see our volunteers recognised as finalists for their dedication”.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “These awards are a celebration of the people, businesses and experiences that make our destination such a memorable place to visit. Our 2026 finalists represent the very best in innovation, quality and customer experience – it’s an honour to recognise their work and we can’t wait to celebrate with them next spring.

“The visitor economy plays a vital role in supporting jobs, attracting investment and sustaining local communities across the Peak District and Derbyshire. By championing excellence in tourism, we’re helping to strengthen the region’s reputation as a must-visit destination – and ensure it continues to thrive for years to come."

Details of the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards can be found at: www.visitpeakdistrict.com/tourism-awards