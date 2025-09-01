A busy mum achieved her weight loss goal of getting back down to my wedding weight – to mark her tenth wedding anniversary.

Natalie Jackson, 41 from Chesterfield is a Health Practitioner within the Healthy Family Team and a busy wife, mum to two boys and also has caring responsibilities for my ailing mum.

Natalie Jackson joined Hasland Slimming World group in order to get back to the weight she was when she got married 10 years ago.

She said: "I was a size 12 (I know this is not a big size) but I wanted to trim up and do something for me.

Natalie pictured with her weight loss Awards after reaching her target weight in just 18 weeks.

“This year was my 10th wedding anniversary and I wanted to get back down to my wedding weight.

“I have tried lots of different ways to lose weight over the years some of which have been successful but when I go off plan the weight gain creeps back on.

“Denise my Slimming World Consultant lives on my street. I saw her amazing transformation pictures that she posted on social media and thought this is the life style change for me.”

“I am a confident person but felt a little apprehensive about attending. As soon as I walked in Denise and the members were so supportive and welcoming and the group is fun and non-judgemental.”

Natalie said she was amazed that on the diet plan she could still eat her favourite food.

Her starting weight was 11 stone 5.5lb and she got to her target of 9 stone 11.5lb in 18 weeks, and now down to her wedding weight.

Natalie added: “I look and feel great and feel I have been an inspiration to others. This includes one of my friends who came out of her comfort zone and is also now a target member in Denise's Hasland group.

Don’t doubt yourself, come along and achieve your goal in our friendly supportive group".

Denise's Slimming World groups in Hasland and Matlock welcome new and returning members.

Matlock, The Lime Tree Business Park, Lime Tree Road, Matlock DE4 3EJ. Every Thursday 7.30am, 9am and 10.30am

Hasland, The Hasland Club, Hampton Street, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0LH. Every Thursday 6pm and 7.30pm

Call Denise 07946 151021