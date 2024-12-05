Businesses urged to make a huge difference to families going through trauma by adopting the small but big-hearted me&dee as their “Charity of the Year”

Businesses have been urged to go local and make a huge impact on families going through the worst times by adopting Derbyshire’s big-hearted “me&dee” as their Charity of the Year.

Founded by Maria Hanson MBE, the charity is marking its 18th birthday in 2024 and helps hundreds of families a year when a life limiting or terminal condition is diagnosed.

With its small team of five including Maria as its unsalaried CEO, me&dee runs a vast range of projects to provide comfort where it is most needed.

These include comfort packs containing essentials for people rushed to children’s wards, who find themselves in the worst situations without supplies. The charity also gives highly valued and sensitive support to adult cancer units, palliative care departments and the children’s mortuary.

Girl in hospital with 'Hope' the elephant

Special memory making days out are organised for families facing short futures, and the charity also provides comforting ‘Hope’ the elephant keepsakes with hidden voice recorders for parents and children to leave a last memory and sound of a voice, along with support for hospital bereavement teams and a Baby Hope comfort blanket for families who have been through the agony of losing a child.

Through its Continuing Care programme, me&dee also supports those who are going through – or have experienced – gruelling medical treatment, with a range of days out and activities for the whole family.

These include monthly swimming sessions at Moorways in Derby for children with disabilities including dwarfism, brain tumours, cancer and amputated limbs, who are normally unable to access mainstream swimming.

A regular attender is me&dee’s young ambassador, 10-year-old Taylor Lewis of Ilkeston, who has had all four limbs amputated after contracting meningitis as a baby – and who has also raised significant funds for the charity too, whilst facing five more imminent surgeries to add to the 89 he has already been through.

Shaun Jones with Hope the elephant

Businesses who have adopted me&dee as their chosen charity have urged others to help make an even greater impact.

Allison Kemp, managing director of Ripley-based A.I.M Commercial Services, is a big supporter of me&dee, sponsoring a monthly ‘Hope’ the elephant scheme and booking seats for its fundraising events.

She said: “Having me&dee as our chosen charity works for me because it really makes a difference to so many people’s lives. You can see that your support is going somewhere.”

Maria Hanson MBE said: “We are always blown away when businesses support our small charity with a big heart, and we would love to see more come forward and consider adopting us.

Taylor Lewis enjoying a me&dee swimming session at Moorways with mum Terri

“We know we do huge things with our small team and we can guarantee that when a business supports us, their money really does make a big difference to people who are going through some of the worst times. Swimming sessions at Moorways cost hundreds of pounds a month but to see the smiles on the faces of children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to go into a public pool just melts our hearts – and that’s just one activity amongst dozens that we very carefully arrange. These are invaluable also for peer support for both children and parents.

“We make sure we help the whole family too – as we know how often siblings can suffer when one child is receiving intense medical treatment. That’s why the treats we organise benefit everyone in the family.

“Hope the Elephant provides such comfort to so many. She has helped grieving mothers when her voice recorder has kept precious last words and sounds of their loved ones.

“From the bottom of our hearts, when businesses are considering which charity to support with Christmas approaching, please do think about me&dee. We promise your support will be appreciated. It will not go unnoticed and it will make a huge impact.”

Maria Hanson MBE with Shelly Orrill from Pearce Signs

Shaun Jones, founder of Nottingham-based SJ Coaching & Advisory Ltd, provides a monthly sponsorship of “Hope” the elephant and regularly attends the charity’s annual charity golf days at Matlock Golf Club, often inviting clients to join him in supporting the cause.

Shaun explained: “me&dee isn’t just a charity—it’s a lifeline for people who need immediate, meaningful support. Maria’s dedication is truly inspiring, and the personal, heartfelt impact me&dee delivers resonates deeply with my business principles of making a difference.

“Supporting me&dee allows me to give back in a way that feels personal and impactful. ‘Hope’ the elephant brings comfort to families during incredibly challenging times. The charity’s work is unique, special, and deeply personal, and it’s a privilege to be part of their journey.”

Shelly Orrill works for global company Pearce Signs, also a supporter of me&dee. The team at Pearce Signs organised a special ball for 100 people in aid of the charity, as well as sponsoring ‘Hope’.

She said: “We just can’t believe the amount of work that me&dee does with such a small team. They have been going for 18 years and don’t get any funding. They work for the whole family giving people their support. They’re still in touch with people they helped in their first year.

“You just don’t realise what people go through until you meet some of the families who have been helped through me&dee.

Maria Hanson MBE with Taylor Lewis, a quadruple amputee supported by me&dee

“As a business, doing something for somebody else gives you such a good feeling. It feels great to support a charity that is helping so many people.”

To support me&dee, please see www.meanddee.co.uk