Businesses team up again to help those in need

Two leading Derbyshire businesses are coming together for a second time to raise money for charity.

South Normanton-based strategic marketing agency Purpose Media and Derby-headquartered S. O’Brien Heating Solutions brought in £15,000 from a golf day last year to support the European team taking part in the Cairns Cup, the ‘Ryder Cup of disabled golf’.

Now the two firms are to collaborate on a second event at Morley Hayes golf course – this time in aid of Miles for Smiles, a charity which assists those with disabilities, life-changing and life-limiting conditions in South Derbyshire, East Staffordshire and North West Leicestershire by providing grants or organising memorable experiences, such as days out or short breaks.

The event will take place on June 4 and will include a team tournament as well as fun competitions and a fund-raising auction.

Competitors at last year's event raised money to support disabled European golfers taking part in the prestigious Cairns Cup competition.

“After the tremendous success of last year, we’re excited to host the golf day again this year and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting Miles for Smiles,” said Steve O’Brien, owner of S. O ‘Brien Heating Solutions.

“The event is a fantastic way to not only enjoy a great day of golf but also to make a real difference to the lives of so many deserving people. We encourage everyone, keen golfer or not, to get involved, be part of a fun and meaningful event and help further the work of this inspiring charity.”

Purpose Media managing director Matt Wheatcroft added: “Sport has the power to bring people together and if, by using it as a vehicle to raise vital funding, we can positively impact on the lives of those that Miles for Smiles seek to help, it will be hugely worthwhile.

“Our experience last year shows that businesses in our region are prepared to do their bit for a good cause and we’re certain that, once again, they will want to be a part of such a positive initiative.”

Miles for Smiles has raised more than £380,000 since 2016, enabling it to provide support to 379 families and organisations.

It costs £400 per team of four to take part in the golf day, which will include breakfast, a two-course dinner and awards ceremony, as well as competitions throughout the day, including longest drive and closest to the pin.

For more information and to sign up, visit: https://www.purposemedia.co.uk/purpose-media-golf-day-2025/#form