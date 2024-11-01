Businesses branch out for tree planting in Derwent Valley

A donation of 100 new trees has been planted as part of an ambitious nature restoration programme across the Derwent Valley.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is working to create 30,000 hectares of wooded habitats, including woodland, hedgerows and parklands, with a project covering the entire catchment of the River Derwent – from Bleaklow in the Peak District to Derby city.

And the charity's efforts have been given a boost by Miller Homes East Midlands, based in Derby, and Jewson Major Build Solutions, which have donated 100 trees to be planted.

The silver birch tree saplings are a native species which provide food and habitat for more than 100 types of insects, which in turn benefits birds and other species in the food chain.

Mike Bosworth-Payne from Miller Homes, Amy Dennett from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and Sean Wall from Jewson Major Build Solutions

The trees were given to Miller Homes as part of an initiative run by Jewson, with the housebuilder choosing to gift them to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

Mike Bosworth-Payne, environmental project manager for Miller Homes, said: “Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s work in the Derwent Valley is an excellent project which will create new habitats for people and wildlife to enjoy for many years to come.

“Sustainability is always an important focus for us, so we agreed with Jewson that the ideal way for these saplings to be used would be to help supplement this great work, and we’re proud to have been able to play a part in the project.”

Paul Broomhead, national account manager for Jewson Major Build Solutions, said: “We were delighted to be able to support this excellent project and look forward to seeing the saplings grow to become part of the Derwent Valley’s growing woodland.”

Amy Dennett, Nature Recovery Advisor at Derbyshire­­ Wildlife Trust, said: “Derwent Living Forest is an ambitious nature restoration programme across the Derbyshire Derwent catchment that will not only provide an extensive haven of quality habitat for wildlife, but will also offer natural flood management benefits and increased carbon sequestration to assist in adapting to and reducing the impacts of climate change.

“We are absolutely delighted that Miller Homes has chosen to donate this significant number of trees to support our programme goal to create an additional 30,000 hectares of wooded habitat in the catchment by 2050 to establish a connection between the new woodlands of the National Forest in the south and the soon to be established woodlands of Northern Forest in the north.”