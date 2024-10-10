Business making a splash supporting local swimming club

Eckington Swimming Club and Inn at Electra Team

Local businesses in Eckington are diving into a community-driven initiative to support the Eckington Swimming Club by sponsoring local swimmers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through this fundraising effort, companies are given the chance to promote their services to parents, carers, and club supporters by sponsoring a section on the calendar for £100, to commemorate Eckington Swimming Club's golden 50th year anniversary.

The club started in 1975 and is hoping to print a calendar where 12 businesses in the area will sponsor a month. In return, businesses receive valuable advertising opportunities, including a page on the special edition calendar, email campaigns, and shout-outs on the club's social media platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first business to step forward is Inn at the Electra, a new bar that recently opened in Eckington on Southgate Road. Despite being new to the area, Emma Laver, the landlady, is enthusiastic about the chance to support the club and its swimmers and raise awareness of its local events through this sponsorship. In addition to this, the venue is also hosting an Eckington Swim Club sweet stack, which is another avenue for the club to raise much-needed funds.

Chris Hart, Chairman of the Eckington Swimming Club, emphasized the significance of the initiative: "This is a great opportunity for businesses to give back to the local community by sponsoring a swimmer. It helps us uphold our ethos that 'every swimmer counts' as we continue to operate as a non-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers. We are also looking for a sponsor to support our Golden Caps which every swimmer will be given one to celebrate this important milestone for the club, the sponsors name will be shown on every cap."

Businesses interested in sponsoring a swimmer and supporting the Eckington Swimming Club's mission can reach out via email at [email protected]. Cat Torry 07970516934 [email protected] [email protected] www.eckingtonswimmingclub.co.uk/ www.facebook.com/EckingtonSwimmingClub @Eckington_SC www.instagram.com/eckingtonswimming