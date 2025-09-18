Bus operator saddened to lose Derbyshire village network, despite reliability successes

A major local bus operator has spoken about its pride in its improving reliability figures as it prepares to pass on the running of the Crich area routes to another operator.

Stagecoach Yorkshire lost the tender to provide the Crich area network after Saturday, October 4, and it is preparing to pass these services on to High Peak Buses following a retendering exercise by Derbyshire County Council. Stagecoach has worked hard to improve service reliability, quality of service, reputation, customer satisfaction and performance since taking over the routes 14 months ago following the failure of the previous incumbent.

The routes affected are the 140, 141, 142/142A, 143/143A and 319.

John Young, Commercial Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We are very sorry to be passing on the Crich network, especially after our teams have put so much hard work into restoring reliability so that customers could truly rely on them.

"We will miss our regular customers, who have clearly enjoyed travelling on our services. We have had many positive comments about our drivers and the improved service offered.

“However, our job is not done yet, and we will pass the routes over in the best possible condition.”

The move comes despite the news that Stagecoach Yorkshire’s latest reliability figures show that it has operated close to 99% of its planned journeys across its Derbyshire network.

Stagecoach routinely records the actual number of miles that it runs, across the county, and where it cannot run them because of factors such as congestion, diversions, or driver illness. Its latest available figures – between June 29 and July 26 - show that it ran 98.71% of the miles it is timetabled to run.