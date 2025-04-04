Bus driver James is trentbarton’s number one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “so helpful” bus driver has won the top prize in trentbarton’s 2024-25 really good service awards.

James Davidson, who drives red arrow between Derby and Nottingham, was judged the best of the best, winning Driver of the Year at the awards ceremony at Derby’s Museum of Making. The award was sponsored by Alexander Dennis.

James, 26, who lives in Borrowash, beat all the other winners of trentbarton’s driver of the month competitions from 2024-25 to bag a big cup, an extra day off work every year and £1,500 to spend on a holiday.

James, who is the Derby-based Team Leader for red arrow and the comet, said: “This means everything. Driving a bus is more than a job, it’s fun. If I can make someone smile while I’m serving them then it makes my day.”

trentbarton Apprentice of the Year Laura Pike-Smart from Alfreton

The mystery customer judge said James achieved a perfect score and won driver of the month during the year, scoring the best out of 200 mystery audits. The judge said James is “polite, engaging and so helpful”.

The really good service awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter Andy Miller and featured as star speaker the broadcaster, celebrity jungle survivor and former pop star the Reverend Richard Coles.

Hero of the Year was won by Lewis Eaton, who received multiple commendations from customers. Lewis, 25, helped an elderly customer with her shopping bags and trolley before wheeling it to her seat and helping her sit down.

Lewis also recognised that someone not on his bus was in a potentially vulnerable position. He helped them onto the bus, providing them a safe space – and kept all his customers informed before continuing with the journey, checking the passenger was safe before they get off his bus.

(l-r) trentbarton Managing Director Tom Morgan, Driver of the Year James Davidson and awards host Richard Coles

Lewis, who drives the keyworth and has only been at trentbarton for 18 months, said: “I love my job and this award means the world to me.”

Colleague Choice was won by Patrick Dunne, a Lead Driver based at Langley Mill. The award was sponsored by Personal Group.

The judges said: “Patrick received countless nominations from his colleagues at Langley Mill who all explained how great he is at communicating with the driving team whilst they’re out on the road. They all said how hardworking he is and that he simply just cracks on. Everyone wanted him to know just how much they appreciate him as a colleague.”

Voted as winner by the trentbarton team, Patrick, 30, who lives in Oakwood, said: “I’m shocked. Winning this has left me speechless. It makes such a difference.”

the two driver Tina Gurpinar won the Customer Choice title after securing the most votes from passengers. The award was sponsored by Ticketer.

Tina received glowing praise from customers, with the judges saying: “For the second year running, Tina received nominations in their droves. Each and every one mentioned her positive attitude, her caring nature and her ability to make everyone feel welcome on her bus.”

Tina, 55, who lives in Wollaton, said: “It feels fantastic to win. I love my route and my customers. I’m there for them.”

Unsung Hero was won by trentbarton’s Stock Controller at Manvers Street in Nottingham, Glen Gregory. Glen, from Nottingham, was nominated by trentbarton Operations Director Tom Bridge who said: “Glen does not expect to be recognised for his contribution, but without him we could not function.”

Glen, 50, said: “This award is excellent, it’s nice to be appreciated. I love everything about the job”

Engineering Team Member of the Year is Carl Pilkington. The award was sponsored by PSV Transport Systems.

Carl, 60, who lives in Eastwood and works at the Langley Mill engineering team, said: “It’s good to win this award and I dedicate it to everyone who doesn’t always get recognised for the work they do.”

Apprentice of the Year is Laura Pike-Smart, 38, who lives in Alfreton and works at Sutton. The award was sponsored by GTG Training College.

The judges said: “Laura has demonstrated significant growth in her knowledge and is always willing to take on new challenges without hesitation. She has a positive attitude and only needs to be shown a task once before completing it to a high standard.”

At trentbarton for 13 years, Laura was originally a service delivery manager before signing up to be an apprentice in 2024. She said: “I’m so chuffed and so pleased. I’m loving the apprenticeship. Winning this is for all the women in the industry.”

Brand of the Year is the threes. Sutton General Manager Cherryl Holland said: “I love this team, they are what makes the threes so special – the engineers, the drivers, team leaders. We have great customers too and fantastic buses.”

Tom Morgan, managing director at trentbarton, said: “This is one of my favourite nights of the year, celebrating the outstanding achievements of our wonderful team.

“What is particularly good is we get to welcome and acknowledge the support of our colleagues’ friends, family and loved ones – their support and understanding goes such a long way.”