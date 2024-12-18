Burton-upon-Trent school brings festive cheer to local care home residents

Pupils at Shobnall Primary & Nursery School in Burton-upon-Trent have spread some Christmas cheer to residents at a local care home with the help of national housebuilder, Lovell.

With its St Aidan’s Garden development located nearby, Lovell has brought the local community together by asking children at the school to decorate Christmas cards for Charlotte James Nursing Home residents.

These were delivered to the care home by the pupils, along with Julie Francis, senior sales executive at Lovell, who also performed a number of Christmas carols for the residents to enjoy as part of their visit.

Lisa Preston, regional sales director at Lovell, said: “Christmas can be a difficult and lonely time of year, particularly for those of the older generation, so we wanted to do something to spread some festive kindness in the community.

“Everyone deserves to have a place that feels like home, and we hope the Christmas cards the children have designed will provide some smiles and raise spirits. The bonds between children and the older generation can be very special, and we hope the residents at Charlotte James Nursing Home enjoyed meeting the pupils from Shobnall Primary & Nursery School and singing a few seasonal songs.

"Thank you to all the children who took part and for their hard work on their designs.”

Tina Farrington, deputy head teacher at Shobnall Primary & Nursery School said: “Every year, residents tell us how much they look forward to our choir singing at Charlotte James, it’s the highlight of their year.

"Bringing festive cheer is something we’re passionate about, and partnering with Lovell this year has made it even more magical. We’ve worked on some fantastic projects together throughout the year and ending it by supporting our local community alongside Lovell is truly fantastic.”

Featuring considerable green space and close to a range of amenities, being only a stone's throw away from the local town centre, schools and supermarkets.