Bursting with joy: Derbyshire developer backs local Family Fun Day

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes has helped to share community spirit at an annual Derbyshire family-fun day.

David Wilson Homes East Midlands has sponsored Alvaston Park Community Fun Day with a £350 donation to fund a giant bubble workshop, creating an enjoyable and free activity for local families.

The donation helped fund the volunteer-run event, organised by Alvaston Park Friends, a group dedicated to bringing the community together and providing free entertainment and activities to families who might otherwise miss out. The event featured a variety of attractions including the giant bubble workshop, live wrestling, circus acts, and live music.

Rachel Taylor, Chair of Alvaston Park Friends, said: “Without the kind support of local businesses like David Wilson Homes, our annual family-fun day wouldn’t be possible.

“This event gives families the chance to enjoy quality time together without the financial pressure of everyday life, helping to boost wellbeing and strengthen mental health in our community.”

The donation was made as part of David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting local causes and community initiatives in the areas where it builds, including its recently launched Ashbourne Airfield development located near Alvaston Park.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re proud to have supported the Alvaston Park Community Fun Day and the wonderful work of the volunteers who make it possible.

“We hope the giant bubble workshop was a highlight for the visitors, helping them to create joyful memories. Through our local donations to events such as this, we’re committed to backing causes that bring people together and enhance the communities where we build.”