Building better together – Derbyshire housebuilder opens £7,500 community fund

A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Derbyshire.

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Hackwood Grange in Mickleover, Foxbridge Manor in Castle Donington, and The Nook in Etwall, has created a £7,500 fund to support local groups, organisations and individuals – and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether it’s funding for gardening tools to support a school eco project, new kit for a grassroots sports team or assistance to a community centre to run classes, Redrow Midlands’s initiative can help.

The annual scheme, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far, Redrow Midlands has donated a total of £38,000 to recipients across the region.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be building on the success of our previous community funds with a new £7,500 pot! This fund will allow us to support even more brilliant causes in and around our developments and play our part in creating thriving communities.

“We’re asking local groups, charities and volunteers to tell us exactly what would make a difference to them – whether that’s art supplies for creative workshops, outdoor gear for youth groups or tools for a community garden. By understanding their specific needs, we can offer meaningful support that helps them continue the great work they do.

“We’re excited to hear from people across Derbyshire and the surrounding areas and can’t wait to see the incredible projects this year’s fund will help bring to life.”

The scheme is now open and will close at midnight on Friday 12th September. For further details on how to apply, please visit redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund