Broadcaster Kate Garraway pays tribute to carers’ “web of love” as she launches UK’s first ID card

ITV Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway hailed the UK’s first ID and discount card for carers as “positive and practical” when she attended its official launch at the Houses of Parliament.

The event, which was held yesterday, took place to promote the Blue Sky Social Care Card, which is being rolled out across the country to benefit the millions of people working both paid and unpaid across the social care sector.

It is designed to recognise the role carers play in the lives of the people they look after by acting as an employee or carer ID badge, as well as offering perks and discounts for all social care staff and their employees.

The event was hosted by Catherine Atkinson MP, who represents Derby North, where the organisation behind the card, Blue Sky Brokers, is based.

Raj Johal, managing director of the Blue Sky Social Care Card with ITV Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway

Kate has taken on the role of championing the cause of the millions of paid and unpaid carers following her husband Derek Draper’s very public illness from COVID, which sadly ended with his death at the age of 56 earlier this year.

She was one of the first people to be issued with a Blue Sky Social Card and praised the invaluable role carers play in society, describing how when she and her family were caring for Derek, whose health battle against Covid lasted for four years, she felt a mixture of isolation, love and pride.

She said: “Caring is the most precious experience you can have. It’s a gift to be able to care for someone you love and it’s a great profession, but it’s also very isolating and very challenging, emotionally and physically, and can be very lonely.

“When I was really low, I took huge comfort from the sense that there were millions of people around the world doing the same thing as me and that I wasn’t alone, which was fantastic, because it felt like a web of love around the globe of people caring for the people they love.

“But in reality that doesn’t help you when you’re trying to get access for the things you need, so this card is doing something really positive and practical.

“Sadly, I’m no longer a carer, but I’m a carer’s champion and I see how this card formally recognises the role of carer. It’s a wonderful thing to honour that role and I see how it is incredibly powerful for carers.”

Other attendees at the event include representatives from the National Association of Care and Support Workers, workforce development organisation Skills for Care and Derby charity Disability Direct.

Catherine Atkinson MP said: “It’s an honour to support the launch of the Blue Sky Social Card in Parliament, especially as we celebrate Carers Rights Day this week - a day that shines a light on the immeasurable contributions of our carers.

Kate Garraway at the launch of the Blue Sky Social Care card official launch at the Houses of Parliament

“Across the country, carers are the backbone of our communities. Whether in paid or unpaid roles, carers offer unwavering support all year around.

“This initiative helps those who are helping others, so often unseen, unacknowledged and unappreciated. The contributions of the carers at the event and those who are supporting this initiative were powerful and real.

“As a Derby MP I’m so proud that initiative, which supports carers across the country began in Derby and it was a privilege to host this event in Parliament.”

Around 500 people have signed up for their Blue Sky Social Care Card, which is now being recognised by employers, retailers and restaurants, including the nationwide casual dining chain Oodles.

Raj Johal, managing director of the Blue Sky Social Care Card, said: “We are hugely grateful to Kate for attending our launch and to Catherine for hosting our event, which will officially put the Blue Sky Social Care card on the map.

“It’s very clear what a huge difference this card will make to the millions of professional and unpaid carers who dedicate their lives to looking after others, day in, day out. It’s a thankless task which often involves huge sacrifice and financial hardship at a time when everybody is feeling the pinch.

“Our card will help them access discounts to help ease the cost but perhaps more importantly it’s recognition for the work they do. It is their own identity card, which validates the important role they play to the people they care for and for the wider society.”