BRM Wills Month raises over £11,000 for Chesterfield FC Community Trust

Will writing donations have netted thousands of pounds for Chesterfield FC Community Trust in a single month – after they teamed up with Chesterfield legal firm BRM.

The Wills Month campaign saw BRM waive their usual client fee in favour of voluntary donations to support the Trust.

The initiative raised over £11,000, which will go towards the Trust’s various community support initiatives.

That includes their ABC Cancer Support Group, which supports cancers sufferers and their carers, Senior Spireites, offering exercise and social sessions for seniors, and a variety of schemes for young people in the region.

Celebrating the successful Wills Month held by BRM on behalf of Chesterfield FC Community Trust (CFCCT) are (from left) Darren Parkinson, head of community engagement and facility at CFCCT, Jayne Bacon, head of community at CFCCT, Mike Goodwin, chairman of the CFCCT board of directors, Grace Blant, paralegal at BRM, John Croot, CFC and CFCCT chief executive, Jess Bradfield, paralegal at BRM, Rob Woodhead, executive director and head of wills and probate at BRM, Rose Evans, associate solicitor at BRM, Keith Jackson, deputy head of community at CFCCT, Paul Berresford, executive director at BRM, and Andrea Parkinson, head of healthy communities at CFCCT.

BRM regularly runs charity Wills Month campaigns throughout the year, raising tens of thousands of pounds annually. For example, since 2015, the firm has raised over £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

During the campaigns, clients are offered the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to charity – with a suggestion of £75 per person – in exchange for professional Will writing services.

Leading the initiative at BRM’s Chesterfield office are executive directors Rob Woodhead and Paul Berresford.

Rob said: “We’re incredibly proud to have raised £11,390 during Wills Month in support of Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

“This result reflects the generosity of our clients and the strength of our partnership with the Trust, helping to fund vital community initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Paul added: “The success of this year’s Wills Month is a testament to what can be achieved when local businesses and the community come together.

“We’re thrilled to support the Chesterfield FC Community Trust and to help raise much-needed funds that support health, wellbeing, and education in our local area.”

Jayne Bacon, head of community at Chesterfield FC Community Trust, said: “We were delighted with the response from the local community. To receive over £11,000 is just incredible.

“The funds will make a huge difference to us. Trying to cover increased running costs is difficult, so this will enable us to offer further places on the Camp Inspire programme, together with other projects we run including pan-disability and chair-based exercise sessions.”

A professionally drafted Will sets out clear, legally binding instructions to prevent disputes and ensure the distribution of assets according to the intentions of the person making the Will.

To learn more about making a Will or to book an appointment with BRM visit www.brmlaw.co.uk/solicitors-for-you/wills-probate/wills/.