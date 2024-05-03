BRM hosts Wills Month to support the restoration of popular Badger Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between 1 and 31 May, people will be able to get a Will professionally drafted by BRM’s expert Wills team in exchange for a donation towards the Friends of Badger Park organisation.

The Wills Month will see people benefit from a complete Wills service from the firm, including free registration with Certainty, The National Wills Register. The suggested minimum voluntary donation is just £75 for a single Will and £150 for a mirror Will for a couple.

The group is a dedicated community organisation in Chesterfield who are raising much-needed funds to help rebuild the town’s Badger Park after it was sadly subject to arson and destroyed by vandals for the second time in five months in October 2023.

Rob Woodhead, Executive Director at BRM, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Friends of Badger Park and their endeavours to restore a park that I know is much-loved and used within the community.

“The group is working tirelessly to raise money to help get it up and running again for our community, so it is a pleasure to help back them in their cause.

“Getting a Will in place is an important step in ensuring your affairs are in order and that your loved ones are provided for, so this is a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of in getting yours drafted.”

Katherine Hollingworth, Councillor and the Chair of the Friends of Badger, said: “We are so thankful to BRM for their wonderful offer of supporting us during their Wills Month in May.

“When the park was destroyed by vandals for the second time last year, we were absolutely devastated. We took a lot of time and money in getting the park to a fantastic standard, so it really was heartbreaking when it was ruined.

“We still need to raise a substantial amount of money to help continue our work in the restoration of the park, so your donations and support really do make a difference.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who supports the Wills Month in benefit of our small organisation. We can’t wait to reopen the fully equipped park to the community and see it being used again by families.”

People can make their Will at BRM’s Chesterfield office on Saltergate, with disabled access and free parking. The firm is also offering free home, hospital, and hospice visits for those physically unable to attend the office.

Anyone making a Will must book an appointment to take place between 1 and 31 May to take advantage of the offer.

Appointment spaces are limited, so early booking is advised.

To find out more about the Friends of Badger Park Wills Month, or to register for an appointment, visit brmlaw.co.uk/solicitors-for-you or call 01246 555 111.