BRM and Blythe House celebrate fundraising success during Hospice Care Week

CHESTERFIELD solicitors BRM has raised thousands for North Derbyshire’s Blythe House Hospice in their latest Wills Month campaign.

The announcement of the campaign’s success coincides with national Hospice Care Week, which runs until 12th October and celebrates hospice care throughout the UK.

Run in partnership between the legal firm and the hospice, Wills Month saw BRM’s professional Will writing services offered in exchange for a voluntary donation to Blythe House.

The initiative raised £7,400 for services supporting those affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales, Chesterfield and North-East Derbyshire.

Since the start of the partnership in 2017, the annual Wills Month campaigns have raised almost £76,000 to help fund the hospice’s vital services.

BRM executive directors Rob Woodhead and Paul Berresford lead the Blythe House Hospice Wills Month campaign from the firm’s Chesterfield office.

Rob said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported our annual Wills Month for Blythe House Hospice – helping us to raise an amazing amount of money for their important work.

“We are proud to have raised almost £76,000 since the start of our partnership in 2017, in addition to sponsoring the Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10K, which took place at the end of September.

“It is a privilege to support Blythe House each year and, as a local business, we know many families affected by cancer in our community who have benefitted from their services, including home care, therapies, counselling, and more.

“We also want to take this opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate their important work, alongside the work of all hospices throughout the UK, as part of national Hospice Care Week.”

Shane O’Reilly, CEO at Blythe House Hospice, said: “We are sincerely thankful to BRM for their incredible support and the staggering amount raised through Wills Month.

“This partnership makes a real difference to the lives of local patients and their families: seven in every 10 of our patients receive care because of support from our local community, including BRM.

“The money raised will help to fund vital services such as specialist hospice care in the comfort of patients’ homes, counselling, and bereavement support.”